Uruguay’s Jump X Selects Sacoa

Jump X, recently developed by Cresor Entertainment in Canelones, Uruguay, has selected Sacoa Cashless System for its arcade management. The new venue also has virtual reality experiences and other interactive attractions.

Sacoa installed Spark readers, Sacoa POS and their Redemption Kiosk.

“After operating with another cashless provider, the difference has been remarkable,” said Santiago Carracedo, the director of Cresor Entertainment. “Sacoa delivers significantly better reports, superior overall system performance, and a level of operational control that helps us manage the business much more efficiently. Our team now has the information we need to make smarter decisions every day while delivering a better guest experience.”