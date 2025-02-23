Urban Air to Open Two Parks in Vegas

A pair of Urban Air Adventure Park locations are heading to Las Vegas later this year, reports the Review-Journal. The Unleashed Brands facilities will be located at 8540 W. Desert Inn Road and 4817 W. Craig Road.

“At Urban Air, we’re dedicated to delivering memorable experiences that bring families together,” said Unleashed Brands COO Josh Wall. “Our parks are designed to offer something for everyone – whether it’s soaring to new heights on our unique attractions or enjoying a day of fun and adventure. We’re excited to bring this energy to the Las Vegas community and look forward to becoming their go-to destination for family fun.”

The location will have trampolines, dodgeball, ropes and obstacle courses, climbing walls and food and beverage. Memberships will be available, too.