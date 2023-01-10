Urban Air Recognized by Entrepreneur Mag

For the fifth consecutive year, Urban Air Adventure Park was listed as No. 1 in the Adventure Parks/Entertainment Centers category and No. 98 overall in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 rankings.

“We’re incredibly honored to receive such high recognition from Entrepreneur for the fifth consecutive year,” said Urban Air’s brand president Jay Thomas. “This accomplishment is a testament to every person apart of the Urban Air family, whose hard work and dedication have made our brand what it is today. Looking back at this past year fills our team with great pride and we are excited to continue being a positive impact on children and communities.”

The company has more than 20 different attractions under one roof, including ropes courses, electric go-karting, dodgeball courts, laser tag and more. Learn more about franchising opportunities at www.urbanairfranchise.com.