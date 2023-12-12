Urban Air Opens This Week in Harrisburg

Urban Air Adventure Park will have a grand opening at 10 a.m. this Saturday, Dec. 16, for the brand’s latest location in Harrisburg, Pa., reports WGAL.

According to their website, the location offers not only a trampoline park but go-karts, dodgeball, virtual reality, an indoor playground, warrior course and much more.

“We’re excited to celebrate our long-awaited grand opening of Urban Air with the Harrisburg community and surrounding areas!” said owner Ashish Javia. “We have worked hard to bring a safe, fun and super exciting family entertainment center with incredible attractions for the entire family.” Go here for more: www.urbanair.com/pennsylvania-harrisburg.