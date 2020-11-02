Urban Air Opens New Location in Toledo, Ohio

Urban Air Adventure Park has jumped into another location – this time a former Burlington Coat Factory in Toledo, Ohio.

Co-owner Steven Whitlow told WTVG that they were looking for 80 part-time staff members – particularly high school students who need flexible hours and want to work hard – in time for their November opening.

“We are going to create a great culture here for those students to grow and prepare them for their future jobs,” he said. The facility, in addition to trampolines, has an indoor zipline, go-karts, a climbing wall and multiple obstacle courses. Learn more at www.urbanairtrampolinepark.com/locations/ohio/toledo.