Urban Air Adventure Park plans to open a facility at the Belden Village Mall area in Jackson Township, Ohio, this March, according to the Canton Repository.

The 55,000-sq.-ft. venue will feature climbing walls, go-karts and trampolines. Founded in 2011, the company has more than 330 locations open or in development.

To learn more about the Urban Air North Canton location, including the soon-to-be-announced grand opening date, visit their Facebook page.