Urban Air Jumping Into New Ohio Location

Urban Air Adventure Park will have a new anchor location at the Crocker Park open-air mall in Westlake, Ohio, by the end of the year, according to WKYC. Opening in December, it will be the company’s sixth location in the state.

At more than 47,000 sq. ft., the location will have wall-to-wall trampolines, obstacle courses, playground, a ropes course and a multi-level go-kart track.

“Urban Air is the family friendly experience we have been looking for to add to Crocker Park,” said Stacie Schmidt, vice president of marketing and communications for Stark Enterprises. “We strive to be a center that gives every single person an enjoyable experience, and Urban Air’s unique concept and array of activities helps to do just that, and allows for family friendly, quality time.”

Added Ted Grambo, owner and operator of the new location: “We are thrilled to bring the Urban Air experience to Westlake and partner with such a great shopping center like Crocker Park. Based on our experience in Akron and the number of customers here in Northeast Ohio that love the unique and trilling mix of attractions Urban Air has to offer, we are excited to expand to the west side of Cleveland.” Learn more at www.urbanairtrampolinepark.com.