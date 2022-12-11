Urban Air Continues Franchise Growth

Urban Air Adventure Park recently signed a new franchise agreement with entrepreneurs Haydee and Federico Carvallo and Oscar Acosta to bring three new parks to Florida and one to Texas, according to the company.

Originally from Venezuela, Haydee Carvallo discovered Urban Air at a children’s birthday party and she wanted to get involved, presenting the idea to her husband Federico, who was equally as excited and immediately came on as a business partner; Acosta joined them a few years later.

“Our Urban Air parks have exceeded our expectations, making it an easy decision to continue to expand within the company,” Federico said. “We have created a community for our employees and customers, both internally and externally, and are excited for those to continue.”

To learn more about Urban Air opportunities, visit www.urbanairfranchise.com.