Urban Air Adventure Park recently announced a strategic expansion across Texas, led by the father-and-son franchisee team Pat and Coleman Curry.

The company reported that they acquired an existing Urban Air in Waco and purchased adjacent land for future development.

The duo already own and operate two parks in Amarillo, Texas and Knoxville, Tenn. They also have plans to develop new locations in Lubbock and Abilene, Texas.

Learn more about becoming a franchisee at www.urbanairfranchise.com.