Urban Air Celebrates 200th Location

Urban Air Adventure Park opened its 200th location recently in Lawrence Township, N.J. The grand opening and ribbon-cutting event was April 26 and offered chances to win one-of-a-kind giveaways, prizes and birthday parties.

The company opened their first location in 2011 and expects to surpass 300 locations by 2028, according to Unleashed Brands, whose portfolio includes Urban Air.

The Lawrence Township location is 38,000 sq. ft. and offers unique bumper cars, laser tag, and other attractions in addition to the trampoline park.

“Urban Air started as a true family business, founded with my mom, dad, and wife in Texas,” said Unleashed Brands CEO Michael Browning Jr. “Today, thanks to the passion and dedication of more than 160 incredible franchise owners and our home office team, we’re proud to serve over 20 million kids each year. That impact fuels us every day, and with even more parks set to open in new markets next year, we’re excited to bring the Urban Air experience to even more families across the country.”

