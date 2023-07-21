Urban Air Brings Latest Location to Tacoma

Urban Air Adventure Park has signed a lease agreement to bring a new park location to Tacoma, Wash. With more than 42,000 sq. ft. of space, the new park will have all their attractions – from the Snapology Classroom and laser tag to Twist Tower, Leap of Faith and a ropes course.

“We know families are looking for ways to spend more time together and as the premier destination for family fun and adventure, we’re thrilled to bring our park experience to even more families in Tacoma,” said Urban Air’s CEO Jay Thomas.

“Each park is equipped with unique and patented attractions, giving families a one-of-a-kind experience and allowing them to be active, soar to new heights, and reach new limits, all while having fun and making memories.”

Stay up to date on when the location will open at: www.urbanair.com/washington-tacoma.