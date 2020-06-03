Urban Air Adventure Park Reopening Nationwide

The trampoline park chain Urban Air announced last week it would open its locations nationwide as the nation reopens businesses.

“The Urban Air consumer has kept their kids safe, has kept their kids healthy and learning inside their homes,” company CEO Michael Browning told FOX Business. “And we think there’s a ton of pent up demand for the Urban Air consumer to get out, start building relationships again and being active.”

They’ve increased their sanitation practices, staff will be wearing PPE and they’ll be increasing touchless interactions for the purchasing of tickets, food and merchandise. They’ll also be taking the temperature of their guests and staff.

Learn more about the reopening changes at www.urbanairtrampolinepark.com.