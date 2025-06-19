Uptown Alley in Arizona Undergoes $6.5M Reno

Uptown Alley in Surprise, Arizona, is making some big changes, reported The VR Collective, including swapping out their outdated laser tag arena for a Limitless VR free roam attraction from Creative Works.

The virtual reality experience uses physical props and barriers that are strategically placed throughout the play area – allowing players to interact naturally and feel fully immersed.

Also added to Uptown Alley was a 32-game arcade, also with VR elements, Krazy Darts, golf simulators, mini-golf and even a karaoke room.