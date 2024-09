Starlite Lanes, in business since 1957 along historic Route 66 in Flagstaff, Ariz., recently underwent renovations, according to ABC 15.

“We have all updated equipment, but we try to keep the old charm,” said Ron and Karen Getto, owners of Starlite Lanes. The 16-lane alley also has a snack bar, lounge and video game arcade.

Althea, the owners’ 7-year-old German Shepherd who’s become the bowling alley’s resident mascot, may also be on hand.

