Upcoming FEU Includes Operator Interview, Tour

Consider this a reminder that there’s less than a month remaining to register and make travel plans for the Foundations Entertainment University course scheduled for Oct. 7-8 in Houston.
Among the highlights is an operator interview – “From Concept to Reality” – with Greg Little, the president and CEO of Lumos Social. He will give an exclusive site tour of the 47,000-sq.-ft. FEC in New Caney, Texas, as well.
For a full agenda and more details about the educational seminars, trade show and social events, visit www.foundationsuniversity.com.