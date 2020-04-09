Univest Capital Helping Customers Plan for Future

Over the last few weeks, Univest Capital says it’s spoken to hundreds of customers to figure out the best way forward for them – short-term and long-term. The company says it’s “poised to fund their purchases now and in the future when we round the corner on this current state.”

While plans are not yet finalized, Univest will soon release a number of programs aimed at helping the industry get going again.

“Throughout my 25-plus years in the business, the toughness and resiliency of this industry has been its hallmark and will be again as we all work together on entertaining the community, which I believe will be needed more than ever when we are able to get back to business,” said Jim Hines, Univest Capital’s business development manager. “Please take care and stay healthy!” You can reach Hines at 484-913-1598 or email [email protected].