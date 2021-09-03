Universal Studios Opening First Theme Park in China

Universal Studios recently announced its first theme park in China – located in the capital Beijing – will open on Sept. 20.

According to the Associated Press, the venue has been under construction since 2016 and includes an extension from one of the city’s main subway lines to the site.

There are not only rides featuring Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, Kung Fun Panda and other film franchises, but shows, restaurants, exhibits, hotels and more. Universal has two other Asian parks in Japan and Singapore.