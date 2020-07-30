Universal Studios Japan Opens Doors to Everyone

The Osaka theme park Universal Studios Japan began reopening on a limited basis in June after being closed since the end of February due to COVID-19. Now, they’re fully open to anyone, including people from Tokyo, where coronavirus cases have been rising.

According to NHK World, only people from the surrounding Kansai region in western Japan were initially allowed in. The park continues to caution visitors, and has social distancing measures in place, required temperature checks and more. Guests are also required to wear a mask at all times.