Universal Studios Japan Brings Donkey Kong to Park

Universal Studios Japan in Osaka will have “Donkey Kong Country” come spring 2024 – a new addition to the park’s Super Nintendo World, which opened in March 2021. The addition was announced by the amusement park operator on Dec. 5.

Donkey Kong Country will feature a new type of attraction that zips riders in unpredictable directions, plunging them into the jungle where Donkey Kong and his friends live, according to The Mainichi.

The space of Super Nintendo World will be nearly doubled to accommodate the project.