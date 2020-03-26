Universal Orlando Stay Shut Until April 19 Due to Virus

After originally saying it would be closed through the end of March, Universal Orlando has announced plans to open no earlier than April 19. The shutdown includes their Universal Studios and Island of Adventure theme parks, Volcano Bay water park, Universal CityWalk entertainment district and Universal’s lineup of hotels.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, employees will be paid from April 1-19 “based on their average weekly hours from the four weeks before the parks closed.” Salaried employees will also receive their normal rates.

“Taking care of our Universal Orlando team members remains one of most important priorities, and we remain committed to paying them through this closure period,” said Universal spokeswoman Alyson Lundell. Universal Orlando Resort employs about 25,000 people.