Universal Orlando Recovery Better Than Disney Parks

A new report from the Orlando Sentinel says that Universal Orlando has seen an “uplift” in attendance recently that outpaces how Disney theme parks are doing.

According to Blooloop, although attendance on Saturdays at Universal is 64% down from 2019, it’s still the highest things have been since reopening. Disney theme parks, meanwhile, are currently operating at 80% less than last year’s figures.

The report was conducted by Bryan Kraft and Benjamin Soff of Deutsche Bank, who used proprietary geolocation data to create the analysis. The data takes into account Walt Disney World and the international Disney parks that are currently open. California’s Disneyland remains shut down until further notice.