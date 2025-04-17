Universal in U.K.

The first Universal theme park in Europe will reportedly be built in the U.K., according to the BBC. The massive, 476-acre attraction is planned for the Bedford area and is slated to open in 2031. Construction is expected to begin next year.

Universal currently has theme parks in Los Angeles and Orlando in the U.S., and also in Japan, Singapore and China.

“This is not just about bringing great American creations to Britain, this is also about showcasing the great British creations to the world,” said Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy. “These are things like James Bond, Paddington Bear, these are things like Harry Potter. We’ve got so much to be proud of.”