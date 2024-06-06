Universal Eyeing New Theme Park in U.K.

U.S.-based Universal, with its theme parks in places like Los Angeles, Orlando and Beijing, now has its sights set on the United Kingdom.
Daily Star reports the company has acquired 500 acres of land near Bedford with an option to buy 65 more. They’re aiming to build “one of the greatest theme parks in the world” and vowing to build the biggest in Europe, which would be a direct competitor of Disneyland Paris.
The Bedford site will take some six years to build and is due to employ 8,000 people. In addition to the theme park, a CityWalk area with shops and dining is also planned.