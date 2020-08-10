UNIS Works to Wipe Out Virus

Manufacturer UNIS recently announced they’re taking pre-orders for their new hygienic wipe dispensers – available for VR games and general use. They have a single-unit dispenser available, as well as a dual-unit dispenser that includes wipe disposal.

The steel-constructed station is designed to hold a canister of wipes “and helps make sanitizing an easy and accessible task,” UNIS said. They suggest placing the units in high-traffic areas to promote more frequent wipe downs and increase hygienic practices.

Customers can contact UNIS or their sales representative for more details. Learn more at www.unistechnology.com.