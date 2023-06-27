UNIS with Emoji Frenzy

Be sure to stop by Bowl Expo booth #1145 to see all the latest machines from UNIS, which includes the brand-new Emoji Frenzy – their third game using the hit license.

The 4-player redemption game lets players time their move to try and catch emoji balls. There are five mini games and an 8” LCD display at each of the four stations. The cabinet also features a rotating emoji marquee.

The company’s new U.S. sales executive Dustin Wamboldt will be at the show, too, so you’ll get to see him in addition to Emoji Frenzy, Over the Edge, Fantastic Prize, Sailor Quest VR and the rest of the lineup. Visit www.unistechnology.com for more info.