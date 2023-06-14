UNIS Welcomes Wamboldt

Dustin Wamboldt has come aboard as the new North American sales executive for UNIS, the company recently reported.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dustin to our team,” said general manager Steven Tan. “His extensive sales experience and exceptional interpersonal skills will be instrumental in our mission to deliver top products and services to our valued customers in North America, especially in the U.S. Dustin’s appointment reflects our commitment to attracting top talent and investing in the growth of our company.”

Wamboldt can be reached at [email protected] or at 972-241-4263, ext. 3.