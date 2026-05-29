UNIS Unveils Hoopz

Dubbed “the ultimate high-energy basketball experience,” UNIS has a new b-ball game for arcades and FECs. Called Hoopz, the cabinet turns arcade basketball into a “fast-paced, multi-stage digital challenge” and is built to extend play and increase repeat credits through structured, skill-based progression, the company said.

“Unlike single-timer basketball games, players must keep hitting scores to continue, driving longer sessions, stronger replay and higher per-play revenue,” UNIS wrote.

Linkable up to 16 units, the game features a 60” backboard monitor, has four skill settings, offers real-time fitness analytics and is equipped with a transparent front guard for full visibility.

Click here to download their flyer, here to see a video of the game in action or visit www.unistechnology.com.