UNIS to Launch emoji Arcade Games

UNIS Technology has partnered with The emoji Company to launch multiple arcade games from the brand, the first of which will be called emoji Roller and debut at IAAPA Expo Europe.

“Everyone knows the emoji brand,” said UNIS general manager Steven Tan. “It is such a global phenomenon that the games will certainly capture attention. We are extremely pleased to be working with The emoji Company to bring this iconic brand to the amusement industry.”

Added The emoji Company’s founder and CEO Marco Huesges: “We are honored to partner with UNIS, experts in the coin-operated gaming field, to launch a product that will give the consumer an unforgettable and fun experience.”

The machine will be at UNIS’s booth #406 at IAAPA Expo Europe from Sept. 13-15. They’ll also have Star Crusaders II, Wicked Tuna and Octonauts in the booth. Contact [email protected] to learn more.