UNIS to Bring Brand-New Over the Edge to Expo

UNIS will be in booth #A739 with Over the Edge, their new prize machine that’s designed especially for pop culture collectibles. The game combines physical and video gameplay elements and allows players to push items “over the edge” to win tickets or a mystery box.

The company will also showcase new games like emoji Roller, Work Zone, Wicked Tuna, Fantastic Prize, Power Puck Fever and Sailor’s Quest VR.

Quite enthusiastic about Over the Edge, the company touted, “See for yourself why this game made it to the top of the charts in its first week of operation.” In the meantime, visit www.unistechnology.com for more info.