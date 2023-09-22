UNIS Tests Speed with Time Out Game

Another brand-new game from UNIS – Time Out – will make its official debut at the upcoming IAAPA Expo in Orlando.

The game is a test of a player’s hand-eye coordination with a goal of stopping the clock at precisely 10.000 seconds to claim the grand prize. (“We are serious when we say every millisecond counts!” UNIS shared.)

Smaller prizes are up for grabs, too, for players who get close. Operators can set the winning threshold and place prizes up to 15” in each cube slot.

“Time Out isn’t just about the adrenaline-pumping gameplay – it’s a visual spectacle too!” UNIS boasted. “With its stunning cabinet design and dazzling LED lights, this game creates an atmosphere that’s as electrifying as the gameplay itself. The stunning display-style cabinet will sure to add a touch of elegance to your arcade.”

Click here to download the game flyer for specs and visit www.unistechnology.com for more information.