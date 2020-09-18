UNIS Technology Hosting Showcase Event Oct. 21

UNIS recently announced that they will be hosting a virtual live event on Oct. 21 called UNIS Showcase 2020: Innovating into the future. The event, which will run from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., will be about the company’s exploration of new possibilities as new trends and customer behaviors have emerged.

“Come join this event and see first-hand what UNIS believes will be the future of how we do business in a new landscape,” said Steven Tan, general manager of UNIS. “The past six months gave us some time to pause and reposition ourselves for the future. UNIS is pivoting in a whole new direction and we are excited to debut products and concepts that can really open new opportunities for our customers.”

Registration is free and now open. Learn more information at www.uniselite.com/unis-showcase-2020.