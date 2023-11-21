UNIS Takes Home Award for Over the Edge Game

UNIS came home from IAAPA Expo with a first-place Brass Ring Award for Best New Product for Over the Edge, their prize machine that’s designed especially for pop culture collectibles.

“A big thanks to everyone who helped make this achievement possible,” the company said of the award. “Heartfelt thanks to each and every one of you who dropped by our booth. Your enthusiasm and positive vibes fueled our team throughout the expo.”

Among their other games was Bigfoot Mayhem and a prototype of Godzilla vs. Kong Smasher. Visit www.unistechnology.com for more details on their full lineup of games.