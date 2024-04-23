UNIS Smashlings Crane a Collab with Toikido

UNIS joined forces with the London-based entertainment company Toikido to create their new Piñata Smashlings crane, which debuted at the recent Amusement Expo. The collaboration brings the popular Roblox game, Piñata Smashlings, to life in the physical world.

“We are very excited to bring Piñata Smashlings to life with our new crane game,” said UNIS’ general manager Steven Tan. “This collaboration with Toikido Ltd. marks a significant milestone in our commitment to innovation and delivering unforgettable experiences to players worldwide.”

Said Darran Garnham, Toikido founder and CEO: “When Piñata Smashlings was first released, we promised many exciting and fun-filled plans for our first IP and our brilliant new crane game is just one example of this. I know that the Toikido team cannot wait to see the reaction of our many loyal Piñata Smashlings enthusiasts when they get a hold of it themselves. It has been a real pleasure to work with UNIS on making it a reality.”

The game is available in May. Learn more by reaching out to [email protected].