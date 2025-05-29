UNIS Showcases Emoji Brand at Licensing Expo

UNIS Technology recently wrapped up their time at the Licensing Expo in Las Vegas, where they exhibited their collaboration with emoji.

Some of their games on display – all part of the emojiPlanet concept – included emoji Flat Top (4-player crane), emoji Prize Box Cranes (filled with emoji plush), emoji Balloon (balloon vending) and emoji Cotton Candy (you guessed it – cotton candy vendor).

“The response to our emoji lineup has been incredible,” said the company’s General Manager Steven Tan. “It shows just how strong branded, interactive experiences can be in today’s market. We’re thrilled to see such excitement from all corners of the industry.”