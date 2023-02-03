UNIS Shares Details on Kiddie Product Line

UNIS recently emailed to promote some of their latest kiddie games, which they say are in stock and ready to ship. Among them is the interactive Pogo Jump, which is a video pogo stick racing game where players jump on a trampoline to make their character move.

The company also has a video game crane called Work Zone, where kiddos can collect building blocks to build a house, avoiding obstacles along the way.

Additionally, they have their officially-licensed Octonauts line of kiddie rides, which are sold as single rides or in sets of three. To learn more, contact [email protected].