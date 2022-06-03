UNIS Reports Great Licensing Expo Trip

UNIS was at the recent Licensing Expo, held May 24-26 in Las Vegas, and had an exceptional time at the trade show, whose theme was “location-based experiences.” The company was showcasing its Wicked Tuna and Bigfoot Crush.

“The show exceeded all our expectations,” said UNIS general manager Steven Tan. “It was very well-attended, and everyone was excited about securing new license deals and bring new brands and products to market. In fact, we will be announcing a new license deal soon!”

In partnership with Cronus Global, UNIS hosted a Wicked Tuna Cocktails & Competition event during the show, where players competed head-to-head for the top three spots (which took home Wicked Tuna prize packs and other gear). Learn more at www.unistechnology.com.