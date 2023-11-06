UNIS Previews Brand-New Godzilla vs. Kong Smasher

Among the new-new-new games at IAAPA Expo will be Godzilla vs. Kong Smasher from UNIS, which is set to ship next spring. You can see that and more at booth #1031.

The company said if you’re hungry for more game details, make a pit stop by their booth. “We promise to spill the beans and make it worth your while!” they shared.

You can also email [email protected] to book an appointment. Other games in the booth will include Raccoon Rampage, Dynamic Orbs, Time Out, Toy Box Cranes, Fantastic Prize Mini, Lane Master Xtreme and BIGFOOT Mayhem. Learn more at www.unis-technology.com.