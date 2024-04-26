UNIS Partners with Emoji on New Entertainment Centers

UNIS has announced that its relationship with the emoji brand will now extend to the development of emojiplanet entertainment centers. The companies say this strategic initiative, brokered by WildBrain GPLG, “aims to establish the emoji company as a global leader in the rapidly growing family entertainment industry.”

“Through emojiplanet arcade centers, we’re not only delivering a unique experience, but also a vibrant platform for fans to immerse themselves in the world of the emoji brand like never before,” said UNIS general manager Steven Tan. “Our collaboration with the iconic brand is a significant milestone.”

Launch plans reportedly include flagship locations in the United States, Canada and China, with subsequent worldwide expansion.

“We are excited to create physical spaces where families can engage with the emoji brand in an interactive and fun-filled environment,” said emoji company CEO and founder Marco Huesges.