UNIS Offers Special Expo-Season Deals

It’s March Madness over at the UNIS offices. The company, which will be at Amusement Expo in booths #701 and #705, has deals running the entire month, including a $500 off promotion.

The trade show offer, valid through March 31, is for $500 off any games order (if buying online, use the coupon code 2024EXPOGames). The coupon is limited to one per customer.

UNIS is also offering $100 off merchandise for your Over the Edge prize machines, cranes or redemption counter. The $100 off deal can be used with a purchase order of more than $500. You can use coupon code 2024EXPOMerch.

Sign up and learn more at www.shop.unistechnology.com.