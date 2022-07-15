UNIS Makes Game Platform “TekyGo!”

UNIS Technology recently shared information about TekyGo!, the company’s interactive gaming platform “designed to support physical activity and developmental learning for children ages 2-6.”

“Our vision is to provide a fun and innovative platform of products that encourage healthy lifestyles,” UNIS said. “As you have probably noticed, there aren’t too many FEC products out there for toddlers and children under 6 years old. TekyGo! is a first-to-market game console created specifically for that age group.”

The TekyGo! Plus is a plug-and-play version for FEC operators. Each of those comes with 10 pre-installed games. Email [email protected] to learn more.