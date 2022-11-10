UNIS Exhibiting emoji Roller at IAAPA

The new UNIS game emoji Roller will be shown next week at IAAPA Expo in booth #1306. Click here to get a preview of the company’s new games catalog.

UNIS will also bring the 4-player Wicked Tuna, Work Zone and Power Puck Fever, among other video games, merchandisers and cranes.

UNIS announced this summer its partnership with The emoji Company. The emoji Roller game is the first of its arcade games featuring the brand. The game made its debut at IAAPA Expo Europe. Learn more at www.unistechnology.com.