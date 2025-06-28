UNIS Exhibiting Dynamic Orbs at Bowl Expo Booth #503

The Bowl Expo trade show kicks off in Washington, D.C., tomorrow, July 1, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center and UNIS will be there in booth #503 with their latest arcade standout – Dynamic Orbs.

The company reports the ball drop game has been earning strong across locations. Players have to time the ball drop to stop the rotating light and can win tickets or spin the bonus wheel with each success.

Alongside the brightly-lit game will be a slew of others, including some of their emoji lineup, Carnival Shot,Monster Kart and many others. Be sure to stop by to see the whole offering.

In the meantime, visit www.unistechnology.com.