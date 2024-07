UNIS will be among the many companies with their latest lineup of games and cranes exhibiting at Bowl Expo today and tomorrow (July 1-2). They’re over in booths #110 and #112.

“Our team is excited to chat, answer any questions and show you how we can help your business,” the company said.

With more than 30 years in the industry, the newest UNIS innovations can be seen over at www.unistechnology.com.