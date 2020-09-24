UNIS Debuts Licensed Monster Truck Game

Designed for younger monster truck fans, BIGFOOT Crush is the new licensed racing game from UNIS. The 1- or 2-player game features two vertically mounted 32” screens, allowing for competitive play.

“We are so excited to be working with UNIS on this awesome project,” said Ann Trent, president and CEO of BIGFOOT 4×4, Inc. “The kids and their parents are going to love this game!” (The seats are wide enough that a parent can join in on the fun.)

The action-packed game allows players to not only race their own monster truck, but also crush cars and perform stunts. Races are held on different terrains and players can gain points by collecting coins and bonus objects while avoiding obstacles along the way.

“This is a great license and a solid anchor for us in our next generation of family games,” noted UNIS general manager Steven Tan. The game will officially debut at the UNIS Showcase 2020 virtual show. Learn more at www.uniselite.com/unis-showcase-2020, or contact [email protected].