UNIS Celebrates 30, Launches EmojiPlanet

Game manufacturer UNIS recently celebrated the company’s 30th anniversary with an event held at their head office and factory in Zhongshan, China. There, they recognized three decades of innovation and also debuted their new emojiPlanet concept.

While UNIS and emojiPlanet are the stars of RePlay’s October issue (be sure to read that as soon as it gets to your mailbox), the short story is that UNIS and their partners over at the emoji company have teamed to create a new entertainment center with the wildly popular IP.

UNIS and emoji have been teamed up making games since 2022 and will go into 2025 launching this emojiPlanet concept all over. Stay tuned, and congrats on 30 years, UNIS!