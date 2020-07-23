UNIS Announces Elite Games Platform

UNIS recently launched their all-new Elite Games Platform, which focuses on games that encourage healthy and active lifestyles. The first product is the Elite Games Trampoline kit, which pairs an actual mini trampoline with video games.

“By combining our love for innovation and technology with fun physical activities, we hope to bring a healthier type of entertainment to our players of all ages,” UNIS said. The Trampoline kit comes with two starter games – Bounce Mania and Battle Bounce. Geared toward home use, the kit uses wired motion sensor technology to track the players, and is compatible with most trampolines.

Learn more about the new platform at www.unis-elite.com.