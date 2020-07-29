Unique Hospitality Taps Semnox For Its CEC Stores in Saudi Arabia

Semnox says it’s added another feather to its cap thanks to its work with Unique Hospitality Group. The company owns more than 14 Chuck E. Cheese franchise stores across Saudi Arabia and implemented Semnox’s Play Pass System in all of them.

Wrote Semnox, “With the first-of-its-kind gaming experience, ‘All You Can Play,’ kids have access to play every game at Chuck E. Cheese as many times as they want on any day, without any restrictions.”

Talal Azari, GM of the Chuck E. Cheese Franchise for Unique Hospitality Group, said, “We are glad that we have deployed the Play Pass System across all our stores in Saudi Arabia. This system has enhanced the customer experience at our stores. They don’t need to carry the tokens around to play games. Everything runs on the Play Pass System as it should, and all the metrics related to game performances are just a click away.”

Meghashyam, client manager (MEA), Semnox Solutions DMCC, said the rollout of the Play Pass System was smooth. “It has been a pleasure working with Mr. Azhari and his team. With comprehensive reporting management tools, Semnox has largely reduced the need for manual inputs and has improved the game performance views for analysis purposes.”

For more information on all of Semnox’s solutions, visit the company online at www.semnox.com.