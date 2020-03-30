Unemployment Office Numbers

It’s been a rough go of things the past few weeks, and unemployment is going way up – at least temporarily. If you’ve exhausted your options, reach out to your state’s local unemployment office to learn about the resources they have available. Source: Fox Business

Alabama

labor.alabama.gov/unemployment.aspx

866-234-5382

Alaska

labor.alaska.gov/unemployment/

Anchorage: 907-269-4700

Juneau: 907-465-5552

Fairbanks: 907-451-2871

Arizona

des.az.gov/services/employment/unemployment-individual/apply-ui-benefits

602-542-5954

Arkansas

www.benefits.gov/benefit/1689

855-225-4440

California

www.edd.ca.gov/unemployment/

English: 800-300-5616

Spanish: 800-326-8937

Colorado

www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdle/file-claim

303-318-9000

Connecticut

www.ctdol.state.ct.us/UI-online/index.htm

Telephone assistance is not available

Delaware

ui.delawareworks.com/

New Castle County residents: 302-761-6576

Kent & Sussex County residents: 800-794-3032

Florida

connect.myflorida.com/Claimant/Core/Login.ASPX

800-204-2418

Georgia

www.dol.state.ga.us/fileaclaim/

Contact list of regional Department of Labor offices: dol.georgia.gov/locations

Hawaii

huiclaims.hawaii.gov/#/

Contact list of regional claims and benefits offices: labor.hawaii.gov/ui/contact/

Idaho

www2.labor.idaho.gov/ClaimantPortal/Login

208-332-8942

Illinois

www2.illinois.gov/ides/aboutides/Pages/10%20Things%20You%20Should%20Know.aspx

800-244-5631

Indiana

www.in.gov/dwd/2362.htm

800-457-8283

Iowa

www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/file-claim-unemployment-insurance-benefits

866-239-0843

Kansas

www.getkansasbenefits.gov/BenefitsStartMenu.aspx

Contact list of regional Department of Labor offices: www.dol.ks.gov/contact-kdol

Kentucky

uiclaims.des.ky.gov/ebenefit/eben.htm

Contact list of regional career centers: kcc.ky.gov/Pages/Locations.aspx

Louisiana

www.louisianaworks.net/hire/vosnet/registration/ind/uiclaim.aspx?enc=j8p6n2RTDew2IirIcHorMg==

Phone: 866-783-5567 Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Refer to the following call-in schedule based on the last four digits of your Social Security Number (SSN):

SSN ending in 0000-2499: Monday

SSNs ending in 2500-4999: Tuesday

SSNs ending in 5000-7499: Wednesday

SSNs ending in 7500-9999: Thursday

Fridays are open to anyone needing assistance.

Maine

reemployme.maine.gov/accessme/faces/login/login.xhtml

800-593-7660 TTY Maine Relay: 711

Maryland

www.labor.maryland.gov/employment/unemployment.shtml

Contact list of regional claim centers: dbm.maryland.gov/employees/Pages/DisApplyforUnemploymentBenefits.aspx

Massachusetts

uionline.detma.org/Claimant/Core/Login.ASPX

617-626-6338

Michigan

miwam.unemployment.state.mi.us/ClmMiWAM/_/

866-500-0017

Minnesota

www.uimn.org/applicants/index.jsp

Twin Cities area: 651-296-3644

Greater Minnesota: 877-898-9090

TTY: 866-814-1252

Mississippi

accessms.mdes.ms.gov/accessms/faces/login/login.xhtml

601-855-3133 or 888-844-3577

Missouri

uinteract.labor.mo.gov/benefits/home.do

Toll-Free: 800-320-2519

Jefferson City: 573-751-9040

Kansas City: 816-889-3101

Springfield: 417-895-6851

St. Louis: 314-340-4950

TDD/TTY: 800-735-2966 Relay Missouri: 711

Montana

montanaworks.gov/Job-Seeker-UI-Claimant

406-444-2545

Nebraska

neworks.nebraska.gov/vosnet/unemployment.aspx?pu=1&plang=E

Contact list of regional centers: dol.nebraska.gov/Home/AboutUs

TDD: 800-833-7352 TTY 402-471-0016

Nevada

secure.ui.nv.gov/oaam_server/oamLoginPage.jsp

Northern Nevada: 775-684-0350

Southern Nevada: 702-486-0350

Rural areas and out-of-state callers: 888-890-8211

New Hampshire

wfc.nhes.nh.gov/auth/sso/login?execution=e4s1

Contact list of regional centers: www.nhes.nh.gov/locations/index.htm

New Jersey

myunemployment.nj.gov/

North New Jersey: 201-601-4100

Central New Jersey: 732-761-2020

South New Jersey: 856-507-2340

Out-of-state claims: 888-795-6672 (you must call from a phone with an out-of-state area code)

New Jersey relay: 711

New Mexico

www.dws.state.nm.us/en-us/Unemployment

877-664-6984

New York

applications.labor.ny.gov/IndividualReg/

888-783-1370

TTY/TDD: 800-662-1220; ask the operator to call the Telephone Claims Center at 888-783-1370.

North Carolina

fed.des.nc.gov/ofis/citizen/pages/public/SelfRegStart.aspx

888-737-0259

North Dakota

apps.nd.gov/jsnd/uiiaclaims/login.htm

701-328-4995

Ohio

unemployment.cmt.ohio.gov/cmtview/

877-644-6562 TTY: 614-387-8408

Oklahoma

unemployment.state.ok.us/

405-525-1500 (Oklahoma City calling area)

800-555-1554 (Outside the Oklahoma City calling area)

TTY/TDD: 866-284-6695

Oregon

secure.emp.state.or.us/ocs4/index.cfm

Phone: 800-237-3710 (in-state only)

Phone: 503-947-1394 (direct)

Fax: 503-947-1472

TTY: 771

Pennsylvania

www.paclaims.pa.gov/UCEN/Welcome.asp

888-313-7284

Videophone for American Sign Language: 717-704-8474

Puerto Rico

www.trabajo.pr.gov/desempleo_en_linea.asp

787-754-5353

Rhode Island

www.dlt.ri.gov/ui/

401-243-9100

Out-of-state claims: 866-557-0001

TTY via RI relay 711

South Carolina

dew.sc.gov/individuals/apply-for-benefits

In-state claimants: 866-831-1724

Out-of-state claimants: 800-529-8339

South Dakota

apps.sd.gov/LD00General/default.aspx

605-626-3179

Speech and hearing-impaired relay: 800-877-1113

Tennessee

www.jobs4tn.gov/vosnet/Default.aspx

844-224-5818

Texas

www.twc.texas.gov/jobseekers/unemployment-benefits-services

800-558-8321

U.S. Virgin Islands

www.vidol.gov/unemployment-insurance/

St. Croix: 340-773-1440

All other islands: 340-776-3700

Utah

jobs.utah.gov/ui/home/initialclaims

Contact list of regional centers: jobs.utah.gov/ui/jobseeker/contactus.html

Vermont

vermont.force.com/DOLClaim/s/

877-214-3330 or 888-807-7072

Virginia

www.vec.virginia.gov/unemployed

866-832-2363

Washington

secure.esd.wa.gov/home/

800-318-6022

Washington, D.C.

does.dcnetworks.org/initialclaims/

202-698-7550

West Virginia

uc.workforcewv.org/consumer/

800-252-JOBS (5627)

Wisconsin

my.unemployment.wisconsin.gov/Claimant/Account/TermsAndConditions

414-435-7069 or toll-free 844-910-3661

Wyoming

wyui.wyo.gov/benefits/home.do

In-state: 307-473-3789

Out of state: 866-729-7799