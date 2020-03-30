Unemployment Office Numbers

It’s been a rough go of things the past few weeks, and unemployment is going way up – at least temporarily. If you’ve exhausted your options, reach out to your state’s local unemployment office to learn about the resources they have available. Source: Fox Business
Alabama
labor.alabama.gov/unemployment.aspx
866-234-5382
Alaska
labor.alaska.gov/unemployment/
Anchorage: 907-269-4700
Juneau: 907-465-5552
Fairbanks: 907-451-2871
Arizona
des.az.gov/services/employment/unemployment-individual/apply-ui-benefits
602-542-5954
Arkansas
855-225-4440
California
English: 800-300-5616
Spanish: 800-326-8937
Colorado
www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdle/file-claim
303-318-9000
Connecticut
www.ctdol.state.ct.us/UI-online/index.htm
Telephone assistance is not available
Delaware
New Castle County residents: 302-761-6576
Kent & Sussex County residents: 800-794-3032
Florida
connect.myflorida.com/Claimant/Core/Login.ASPX
800-204-2418
Georgia
www.dol.state.ga.us/fileaclaim/
Contact list of regional Department of Labor offices: dol.georgia.gov/locations
Hawaii
Contact list of regional claims and benefits offices: labor.hawaii.gov/ui/contact/
Idaho
www2.labor.idaho.gov/ClaimantPortal/Login
208-332-8942
Illinois
www2.illinois.gov/ides/aboutides/Pages/10%20Things%20You%20Should%20Know.aspx
800-244-5631
Indiana
800-457-8283
Iowa
www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/file-claim-unemployment-insurance-benefits
866-239-0843
Kansas
www.getkansasbenefits.gov/BenefitsStartMenu.aspx
Contact list of regional Department of Labor offices: www.dol.ks.gov/contact-kdol
Kentucky
uiclaims.des.ky.gov/ebenefit/eben.htm
Contact list of regional career centers: kcc.ky.gov/Pages/Locations.aspx
Louisiana
www.louisianaworks.net/hire/vosnet/registration/ind/uiclaim.aspx?enc=j8p6n2RTDew2IirIcHorMg==
Phone: 866-783-5567 Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Refer to the following call-in schedule based on the last four digits of your Social Security Number (SSN):
SSN ending in 0000-2499: Monday
SSNs ending in 2500-4999: Tuesday
SSNs ending in 5000-7499: Wednesday
SSNs ending in 7500-9999: Thursday
Fridays are open to anyone needing assistance.
Maine
reemployme.maine.gov/accessme/faces/login/login.xhtml
800-593-7660 TTY Maine Relay: 711
Maryland
www.labor.maryland.gov/employment/unemployment.shtml
Contact list of regional claim centers: dbm.maryland.gov/employees/Pages/DisApplyforUnemploymentBenefits.aspx
Massachusetts
uionline.detma.org/Claimant/Core/Login.ASPX
617-626-6338
Michigan
miwam.unemployment.state.mi.us/ClmMiWAM/_/
866-500-0017
Minnesota
www.uimn.org/applicants/index.jsp
Twin Cities area: 651-296-3644
Greater Minnesota: 877-898-9090
TTY: 866-814-1252
Mississippi
accessms.mdes.ms.gov/accessms/faces/login/login.xhtml
601-855-3133 or 888-844-3577
Missouri
uinteract.labor.mo.gov/benefits/home.do
Toll-Free: 800-320-2519
Jefferson City: 573-751-9040
Kansas City: 816-889-3101
Springfield: 417-895-6851
St. Louis: 314-340-4950
TDD/TTY: 800-735-2966 Relay Missouri: 711
Montana
montanaworks.gov/Job-Seeker-UI-Claimant
406-444-2545
Nebraska
neworks.nebraska.gov/vosnet/unemployment.aspx?pu=1&plang=E
Contact list of regional centers: dol.nebraska.gov/Home/AboutUs
TDD: 800-833-7352 TTY 402-471-0016
Nevada
secure.ui.nv.gov/oaam_server/oamLoginPage.jsp
Northern Nevada: 775-684-0350
Southern Nevada: 702-486-0350
Rural areas and out-of-state callers: 888-890-8211
New Hampshire
wfc.nhes.nh.gov/auth/sso/login?execution=e4s1
Contact list of regional centers: www.nhes.nh.gov/locations/index.htm
New Jersey
North New Jersey: 201-601-4100
Central New Jersey: 732-761-2020
South New Jersey: 856-507-2340
Out-of-state claims: 888-795-6672 (you must call from a phone with an out-of-state area code)
New Jersey relay: 711
New Mexico
www.dws.state.nm.us/en-us/Unemployment
877-664-6984
New York
applications.labor.ny.gov/IndividualReg/
888-783-1370
TTY/TDD: 800-662-1220; ask the operator to call the Telephone Claims Center at 888-783-1370.
North Carolina
fed.des.nc.gov/ofis/citizen/pages/public/SelfRegStart.aspx
888-737-0259
North Dakota
apps.nd.gov/jsnd/uiiaclaims/login.htm
701-328-4995
Ohio
unemployment.cmt.ohio.gov/cmtview/
877-644-6562 TTY: 614-387-8408
Oklahoma
405-525-1500 (Oklahoma City calling area)
800-555-1554 (Outside the Oklahoma City calling area)
TTY/TDD: 866-284-6695
Oregon
secure.emp.state.or.us/ocs4/index.cfm
Phone: 800-237-3710 (in-state only)
Phone: 503-947-1394 (direct)
Fax: 503-947-1472
TTY: 771
Pennsylvania
www.paclaims.pa.gov/UCEN/Welcome.asp
888-313-7284
Videophone for American Sign Language: 717-704-8474
Puerto Rico
www.trabajo.pr.gov/desempleo_en_linea.asp
787-754-5353
Rhode Island
401-243-9100
Out-of-state claims: 866-557-0001
TTY via RI relay 711
South Carolina
dew.sc.gov/individuals/apply-for-benefits
In-state claimants: 866-831-1724
Out-of-state claimants: 800-529-8339
South Dakota
apps.sd.gov/LD00General/default.aspx
605-626-3179
Speech and hearing-impaired relay: 800-877-1113
Tennessee
www.jobs4tn.gov/vosnet/Default.aspx
844-224-5818
Texas
www.twc.texas.gov/jobseekers/unemployment-benefits-services
800-558-8321
U.S. Virgin Islands
www.vidol.gov/unemployment-insurance/
St. Croix: 340-773-1440
All other islands: 340-776-3700
Utah
jobs.utah.gov/ui/home/initialclaims
Contact list of regional centers: jobs.utah.gov/ui/jobseeker/contactus.html
Vermont
877-214-3330 or 888-807-7072
Virginia
www.vec.virginia.gov/unemployed
866-832-2363
Washington
800-318-6022
Washington, D.C.
does.dcnetworks.org/initialclaims/
202-698-7550
West Virginia
800-252-JOBS (5627)
Wisconsin
my.unemployment.wisconsin.gov/Claimant/Account/TermsAndConditions
414-435-7069 or toll-free 844-910-3661
Wyoming
In-state: 307-473-3789
Out of state: 866-729-7799