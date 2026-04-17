Under the Glass Pinball Lounge Opens

A “pinball speakeasy” in Red Bank, New Jersey, opened on April 15, according to a press release. It was opened by enthusiasts Brian Klatsky and Ed Haran.

“For more than 25 years I’ve collected pinball machines and searched for a venue that truly captured the magic of the game,” Klatsky said. “Unable to find it, we created Under the Glass. We’re proud to bring a premier pinball lounge to the Jersey Shore and believe the modern pinball renaissance is arriving – and we want to grow it together right here.”

A highlight of the venue is the “Jersey Jack’s Cellar,” celebrating a collection of Jersey Jack Pinball games.

Learn more at www.undertheglasspinball.com.