Under New Ownership, Renovations Start at Mountasia

Mountasia, a family fun center in Santa Clarita, Calif. that was sold last fall after an extended Covid closure, is currently undergoing renovations. Purchased by MB2 Raceways of Sylmar, the new owners plan to rebrand and add attractions like duckpin bowling and sports simulators.

To attract an older audience, according to KHTS, the venue will also add newer games and have a sports bar-type restaurant with beer and wine. “We are pretty much updating and renovating every inch of the place,” said MB2 general manager Jared Sheff.

The new name and an opening date are still up in the air as renovations continue and indoor and outdoor amusement facilities are still shut down in the state. Owners are hoping to at least be able to reopen the outdoor section of the park by summer.